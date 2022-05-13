Local company solves growing need for EV chargers

As more and more of the population drives electric vehicles (EVs), locations with EV charging stations become attractive destinations. EV Range, an EV charging software and installation services company with Tahoe roots, provides fast-charging stations at commercial locations.

Addressing an expanding need

Tahoe residents and visitors are more likely to drive EVs than much of the nation, because they appreciate the impact climate change can have on the Tahoe Basin, and the overall environment. As Tahoe continues to grow and attract guests, the need for EV chargers increases.

“Creating a network of charging stations across commercial locations is not only nice to have, but also critical to sustain the Tahoe environment,” said Carl Pancutt, EV Range CEO. “EV drivers generally want to make a positive impact on the environment.”

That’s why EV Range is fast at work in Tahoe, providing charging solutions to Vail Resort’s Northstar resort, as well as Tahoe restaurants, shops and hotels. The company provides both DC fast chargers (DCFC) and Level 2 EV chargers.

EV Range is on track to install 26 high-powered EV charging stations across California and Nevada this year.

“Although California and neighboring states have been at the forefront of the shift toward eMobility, the mass adoption of EVs requires a significant investment in public charging infrastructure,” said Pancutt.

Providing opportunity for business owners

CNBC reported that General Motors has received 65,000 reservations of their Hummer EVs, and they’re not the only company experiencing skyrocketing demand.

“There’s an onslaught coming. The OEMs can’t produce EVs fast enough,” Kevin Schifrin, Chief Business Officer of EV Range and Zephyr Cove, Nevada resident, said. “Once these EVs are delivered, the problem becomes where to charge them when people go out. We’re here to solve that problem.”

Business owners have the unique ability to profit from installing EV chargers at their stores, restaurants and hotels: EV drivers are attracted to locations with chargers, and, as they spend more time in the store or restaurant, it likely translates to more sales. And, people who have invested in EVs often want to support companies that are actively committed to environmental sustainability, because they share a common value.

“Environmental and community sustainability are at the core of our foundational values at Vail Resorts,” said General Manager of Northstar California Resort, Deirdra Walsh. “Northstar is always looking for new and additional ways to serve our guests and make a positive impact on our world. We partnered with EV Range because they have the expertise and the technology tools to quickly install and run the charging stations with maximum up-time.”

EV Range helps companies profit from the charging stations by providing real-time usage data and summary reports.

“We help make the installation and management of charging stations a viable project,” Schifrin said.

Providing superior support

EV Range can send alerts to businesses that own charging stations when a vehicle overstays its time limit. It provides revenue, statistics about charging timeframes and alerts if the system stops running. If the station goes offline, EV Range contacts the business and can send a technician to repair it.

“We’re involved in the planning, consulting and construction phases,” Schifrin said. “We have the software platform that runs the charger, so we have full reports, driver interface and excellent support.”

While some competitors’ level 2 chargers have earned a bad reputation for breaking or not being well managed, EV Range ensures continuous quality.

“We lean hard into taking care of chargers. We know when something is offline, and we provide 24/7 support,” Schifrin said.

The company also helps business owners obtain grants and maximize tax incentives so it costs owners a fraction of the regular installation fee.

“EV Range’s expertise makes it simple for Liberty Utilities to bring electric vehicle charging to our customers,” said Matt Newberry, Manager III – Electric, Business and Community Development from Liberty Utilities.

Simply the best

Pancutt and his team helped build the first High Power DC fast charger for EVs in California, and as EV Range’s CEO, he’s looking toward future needs.

“A lot of people sell chargers, but we find out what customers need and future proof the equipment so if greater electricity or solar power becomes available, we can always tie that in,” Pancutt said. “Our software management system is built to enable the operator of a charger to optimize for a variety of goals such as energy cost, charging speed and prioritizing one charger over another. The software to operate the charger is extremely flexible and is no more complicated than setting up your home wifi router.” As EV Range continues to partner with leading businesses and utility providers in Tahoe, it sets Tahoe apart as one of the nation’s leading destinations in sustainability. “Lake Tahoe is known as the jewel of the Sierra,” Pancutt said, “and we are proud to work with partners in the region to actively take climate action by helping visitors and residents in the area to adopt zero-emission vehicles.”