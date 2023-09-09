Local curling club offers new opportunities for all ages

Lake Tahoe Epic Curling is launching programs for beginners and experienced curlers.

Laney Griffo/Tahoe Daily Tribu

STATELINE, Nev. – Lake Tahoe Epic Curling is celebrating their fall season with a huge variety of activities for curlers and aspiring curlers ages 6 to 90. The club, located in Stateline, operates out of a 2-sheet dedicated facility that was built in 2019.

Monday, September 11 will mark the launch of this fall’s first learn-to-curl program. Designed for new curlers who want to try the sport, this class meets on three consecutive Mondays from 6-8 p.m. Participants will learn a whole host of skills and strategies, and will be eligible to play in the club’s social leagues after they finish their class. Interested people should contact Kim at kimfelton123@yahoo.com .

Experienced curlers and curling fans should be at the club from Friday, October 13-Sunday, October 15 for the Thin Air Spiel. This annual competition brings many of the best club teams from Nevada, California, and beyond. Members of LTEC and other clubs can sign up on the club website to compete at the Thin Air Spiel. Members of the public are invited to come and watch the action throughout the weekend. Admission is free.

Finally, the Youth Curling Program is kicking into high gear this fall with programs for kids in grades 1-3, as well as for High School students. The High School program will run on Monday afternoons from October 2-November 6, between 4-6 p.m. The Li’l Rockers grade 1-3 program with run on Saturday mornings from October 7-November 11, between 10-11 a.m. Both youth programs include snacks and equipment loan, and cost only $25 for the entire program.

Registration for programs is available at Laketahoecurling.com. For more information, contact Larry at Larrysidney@gmail.com