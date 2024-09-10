Local Cycling Champion podiums in Europe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — South Lake local Leon Malmed, 86, has made headlines for his cycling achievements in recent years, and his streak continues this summer. The octogenarian champion has podiumed in multiple European races, including the UCI World Championships, in Austria and Denmark.

Malmed left South Lake for Europe in mid August and cycled in six races in 10 days across Austria and Denmark. Although he did not win gold, Malmed podiumed an impressive five times, and returned to South Lake on Sept. 2 feeling victorious.

Leon Malmed (left) podiumed multiple times in races against cyclists up to 7 years younger than him. The 86-year-old trains locally and is known around Tahoe for his public speaking. Provided

When asked about the races, Malmed said he was “just so happy” to have podiumed: “It was tough, but I was in good shape, and I’ve never raced or done as well as I did [this summer].”

Malmed is remarkably fearless when it comes to cycling.

When asked about his fears before the race, he merely mentioned that he “hoped [his] equipment works well,” belying an ease impressive for an athlete of any age. At 86, however, Malmed is racing with people sixty years younger than him in a sport where violent crashes are a real risk. Ahead of his last races in Denmark, Malmed did note the dangers of competing in a fast-paced and cut-throat sport.

Speaking about competing against athletes he doesn’t know, “I don’t know how good they are, I don’t know how aggressive they are, I don’t know how violent they could be!” Malmed said, laughing. “So, we shall see.”

Leon Malmed (left) podiumed multiple times in races against cyclists up to 7 years younger than him. Provided

Malmed’s partner, Patricia Malmed, has been traveling with him to support his races and enjoy her own adventures in Austria and Denmark.

“The first race in San Johann I had an ebike with me, so I was able to go with Leon to the start, and we had a great group of people with us,” says Ms. Malmed. “You know, I always get more white hairs, because I worry. There’s a lot of bikers, and they’re fast, and young.”

Ultimately, however, she is “very proud” of Leon.

“You know, it’s an amazing feat! To see him up there and still young, it’s a good feeling.”

Malmed is known around Tahoe for his public speaking (primarily about his experience surviving the Holocaust as a child) and his impressive cycling achievements. Past Tahoe Daily Tribune stories about Malmed are available here, here and here.

Anna Kristina Moseidjord is a freelancer for the Tahoe Daily Tribune and Sierra Sun.