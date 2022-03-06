Local developer breathes new life into old Tahoe motel

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — With many South Lake Tahoe short-term rentals losing their permits last year, the area is in need of more rooms for visitors and one local developer not only is filling that need but also breathing life into one of South Shore’s aging motels.

Jordan Korczak, who has lived in Tahoe since 2017, purchased the Trout Creek Motel which was built in 1956. The motel that had been used for the city’s Single-Room Occupancy program and was in desperate need of some love.

It is now the Tahoe Mountain Inn.

The Tahoe Mountain Inn was originally the Trout Creek Motel.

Laney Griffo/ Tahoe Daily Tribune

In addition to owning the Inn, Korczak works in real estate and construction in town. He went to work immediately, gutting all 10 rooms.

“I take pride in repurposing and bringing things back to life,” Korczak said.

Everything in the rooms is new; table tops, fireplaces, kitchenettes, bathroom sinks, ceiling fans, pinewood walls and art. And everything is decorated to be hip, functional and totally Tahoe, it’s what Korczak describes as “modern mountain”.

The wood Korczak used was purchased locally at Tahoe Truckee Lumber.

Korczak used local wood in all the rooms.

Laney Griffo/ Tahoe Daily Tribune

The first thing you notice when walking into the room is a huge metal bear on the wall, with mountains etched out of the middle. The ceiling fan is made with wood rounds and the fixtures are held with antlers.

The kitchenettes have retro appliances and custom butcher block counter-tops.

Each room has a fireplace and a kitchenette.

Laney Griffo/ Tahoe Daily Tribune

In addition to the obvious improvements that can be seen, the Inn is also equipped with water and light-saving appliances.

“The place is kind of quirky, the first four rooms are kind of smaller and they get bigger going towards the back of the lot,” Korczak said. The larger rooms have bigger bathrooms and kitchen areas. There are also two ADA accessible rooms that have separate kitchens, which allow for wheelchair access.

The motel used to have a laundry-room and owner’s apartment but those burnt down about 40 years ago.

While the Inn is in an older part of town, Korczak said he’s not afraid to be the first to build something and hopefully others will follow.

Korczak said as other motels come for sale, he’d like to purchase and revitalize more.

Tahoe Mountain Inn is located at 2650 Lake Tahoe Blvd, South Lake Tahoe and is now accepting reservations. To book, visit http://www.tahoemountaininn.com .