Local Director launches Creative Media Agency for adventure travel, conservation

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif.- Lake Tahoe based director and photographer Rachid Dahnoun announces the launch of RSM Creative, a media production company and creative agency that specializes in content creation for adventure travel, hospitality, agriculture, and conservation brands.

With commercial clients ranging from South Lake Tahoe’s Visit Lake Tahoe to St. Helena, CA’s Joel Gott Wines, RSM Creative is known for their cinematic documentary style and a “locally focused and globally minded” ethos. Dahnoun’s own award-winning photography has been featured by National Geographic and The New York Times. An in-depth look at RSM Creative’s work and details on the services they offer are available on their website at rsmcreative.com .

RSM Creative’s services include:

Cinematic documentary and narrative filmmaking for TV, streaming, and web

Character driven brand stories

FAA licensed aerial cinematography

Commercial still photography

Social media content and visual asset libraries

Creative campaign development

RSM Creative’s clients and partners include National Geographic, Visit Lake Tahoe, AAA, Food & Wine, The Nature Conservancy, Visit California, Silver Oak Cellars, Kosta Browne, Grand Wailea, Lowepro, Manfrotto, Joel Gott Wines, and more.

Building an agency with world-class creative capability and a specific focus on the needs of Northern California has been a long time dream of Dahnoun’s. Beginning his commercial photography career shooting on the ski slopes of Kirkwood Mountain Resort, Dahnoun has spent the past two decades building creative partnerships with companies throughout California. In collaboration with the team at RSM Creative, Dahnoun is excited to scale up production on the TV commercials, branded short films, and scroll stopping social media campaigns their work has become known for.

With their significant combined experience, the team at RSM Creative plans to continue challenging the traditional models of high level content creation while keeping an open mind, having empathy, and not cutting corners. Through their partnership with 1% for the Planet, they give 1% of their annual sales to organizations working to protect the environment for the future.

“My entire career as an artist has been a labor of love. RSM Creative is the culmination of the efforts of all the wildly talented people I’ve worked with and continue to work with along the way.” Rachid Dahnoun

RSM Creative’s showreel is a comprehensive overview of their work: RSM Creative Showreel

RSM Creative’s destination reel for Visit Lake Tahoe highlights their cinematic approach to travel and lifestyle storytelling: Visit Lake Tahoe .