Local fighters match up in World Fighting Championships Saturday at Bally’s Lake Tahoe

Alicia Czech at Escobar Training Grounds

Ashleigh Goodwin / Tahoe Daily Tribune

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – On December 9, Bally’s Lake Tahoe will host the World Fighting Championships LIVE with MMA & Kickboxing. Four of the twelve fighters are locally trained with Escobar Training Grounds.

South Lake Tahoe’s, locally trained, Kenny Howell, Nick Piliae, and Pierre Rappolt will match up in the fights Saturday night with doors opening at 7 p.m. all are ages welcome to see the show.

Cory Escobar of ETG has had 18 world title champions come out of his martial arts school, this Saturday he hopes to add another name, Alicia Czech.

ETG has been “defending the mountains” since 2017 producing not only champions but individuals with confidence and compassion.

In the 115 lb weight class, Czech is going for the WFC title for Muay Thai, if she wins, it’ll be the second female champion to come from Escobar’s.

A world title in professional fighting was never on the agenda.

Czech told the Tribune that while she grew up playing soccer and played competitively with the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee that came to an end at the start of her nursing clinicals.

“There was just not enough time in a day to do both,” Czech said.

Competition seemingly in the past, Czech added, “I would occasionally play in women’s soccer leagues for fun but never to the same level I was at before.”

Each fighter brings their own passion for the sport, a vitality they feel while competing and a range of back stories on how they came to the ring, including Czech who has a story of her own.

“At 26 years old I was forcibly raped,” Czech shared openly with the Tribune, “I wanted to feel strong again because after my trauma there was an overwhelming feeling of weakness that I felt crippled by.”

While a traumatic experience like that could create rancor in anybody, for Czech, it did not. Her mental strength became a surprising necessity.

Alicia Czech focuses on her inner strength while building physical strength at Escobar Training Grounds. Ashleigh Goodwin / Tahoe Daily Tribune

“As a woman, many of us run scenarios through our heads of being attacked and how we would react. Prior to my trauma, I had no fear. I thought I would fight to my death and would show any predator they messed with the wrong women. However, when it came down to it, I froze,” Czech said despite her best efforts and training two years later it would happen again.

“Flash forward to Thailand, two years into training kickboxing and I am at one of the most world renowned gyms ‘Tiger Muay Thai’,” the fighter said “I was training there and feeling on top of the world. I had a great sparring session and I felt I was at my peak performance.”

Czech said she would later learn that her response, even as a fighter, was her instinctual preservation response; Fight, flight or freeze.

“The freeze response is not a conscious decision,” Czech said when she learned this it changed her self image and catapulted her into an unstoppable dimension of freedom in fighting.

The quote “When you lose, you learn” has driven the fighter in life and in the ring with review of her fights she asks things like what weakness did they find in my game?

“This helped me know what to improve for my next fight and with each fight I was fine tuning the best fighter I could be.”

“Mindset is truly everything though. You have to believe in yourself more than anyone else. You are the only one in that ring. There is no one else to rely on. If you get in the ring and start getting fists of furry thrown at you that is going to last until you figure out a way to stop them. It’s not even scary when you are fighting. It’s complete survival, kill or get killed.”

Escobar Training Grounds offers classes for all ages Monday through Saturday. Ashleigh Goodwin / Tahoe Daily Tribune Ashleigh Goodwin / Tahoe Daily Tribune

Your body just takes over from everything you have put it through in the years prior and you let it display its mighty power.”

After displaying such power she unleashes the softer side.

“One of my favorite parts of fighting is after the bell rings on the final round. I am immediately filled with an immense feeling of pride, I survived,”

Czech said she instinctively grabs her opponent to embrace, “We have so much to be proud of and have the utmost respect for each other.”

Czech has been a nurse for 12 years in a variety of ICU departments and now works in the Post Anesthesia Unit for surgery recovery, and has been training at ETG and fighting for two years.

For more information and tickets visit: https://worldfightingchampionships.com/event/wfc162/