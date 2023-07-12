Local fire districts, Firewise communities prepare for Fire Prevention Week

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif, – Local Fire Protection Districts and recognized Firewise sites are teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association to educate visitors and residents about simple but important actions they can take when cooking to keep themselves and those around them safe.

According to NFPA, cooking is the leading cause of home fires and home fire injuries in the United States. Unattended cooking is the leading cause of cooking fires and deaths.

“Year after year, cooking remains the leading cause of home fires by far, accounting for half, 49 percent, of all U.S. home fires,” said Lorraine Carli, Vice President of Outreach and Advocacy, NFPA. “These numbers tell us that there is still much work to do when it comes to better educating the public about ways to stay safe when cooking.”

Fire officials encourage all residents to embrace the 2023 Fire Prevention Week theme, “Cooking safety start with YOU.” A cooking fire can grow quickly, and many homes are damaged and people injured by kitchen fires that could easily have been prevented.

The NFPA offers these key safety tips to help reduce the risk of a cooking fire.

1. Watch what you heat. Always keep a close eye on what you are cooking. Set a timer to remind you that you are cooking.

2. Turn pot handles toward the back of the stove. Always keep a lid nearby when cooking. If a small grease fire starts, slide the lid over the pan and turn off the burner.

3. Have a “kid- and pet-free zone” of at least 3 feet around the stove or grill and anywhere else hot food or drink is prepared or carried.

Fire Protection Week is the week of Oct 8 -14, 2023, with October 9 being Fire Prevention Day.

Discover more about FPW programs and activities by contacting your community Fire officials or local Firewise neighborhood organizations.

For more general information about Fire Prevention Week (FPW) and cooking safety, visit http://www.fpw.org , and for fire safety fun for kids, visit sparky.org .