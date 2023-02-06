Local group in South Tahoe offering free after school tutoring

Free after school tutoring.

Provided by Kevin Mayor

STATELINE, Nev. — National Assessment of Educational Progress testing scores across the United States have been on the decline since the onset of COVID-19, according to the National Center for Educational Statistics and a group of locals have stepped up to offer free tutoring.

Kevin Mayer, a retired high school and college math teacher and software developer his wife Myriam, and other members of Tahoe Community Church on 145 Daggett Way off of Kingsbury Grade, have come together to meet the educational needs of children of Stateline and South Lake Tahoe.

“Many sources agree that the best solution to these problems is in-person tutoring,” Mayer said. “As such, we have begun a free, after-school tutoring program as a service to the community, where retired teachers and others with technical or academic backgrounds offer tutoring in math and language arts.”

The tutoring group meets from 3:45-5:30 p.m. every Wednesday at the church with six open spots for students with no waitlist. The goal is to keep student to tutors ratio low and add more days of the week as needed.

Students should bring their textbooks, homework assignments, pens/pencils, and paper. Parents are to pick up children no later than 5:30 p.m. unless is staying for the Wednesday evening AWANA program for children.

Parents are welcome to bring students to register during their first session.

To become a qualified tutor contact Kevin@schoolwise.com or call/text 831-484-2035.