‘Local heroes’ to be recognized during 3-day July Fourth celebration in Incline Village

About 5,000 people showed up to watch the inaugural drone show in Incline Village.

Provided/Matt Morning

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Incline Village will host a “Local Heroes Fourth of July Celebration” from July 2-4 that will include, among other events, a pancake breakfast, parade, community fair and SkyShow.

The three-day extravaganza will commence with a Pancake Breakfast on July 2, followed by the Local Heroes Parade and Community Fair. Paying tribute to our esteemed veterans, numerous events on July 3 and 4 will honor their contributions. The pinnacle of the celebration is the Incline Village Crystal Bay SkyShow, a display of lasers and drones that have replaced traditional fireworks with a safe and environmentally conscious alternative.

Kicking off the festivities on July 2, the free North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District Flag Raising and Pancake Breakfast will take place from 8-10 a.m. at Station 11 on Tanager Street. These beloved events will set the tone for the entire celebration, inviting the community to join together in a spirit of camaraderie and patriotism.

Following these opening ceremonies, the Local Heroes Parade will commence at about 10 a.m. on Southwood Drive, culminating at the Village Green on Incline Way. Coordinated by the IVCBA and the Rotary Club of Tahoe-Incline, the parade pays homage to our brave veterans, active military personnel, and the everyday heroes within our hometown community. The IVCB Veterans Club will honor a local vet as Grand Marshal. The procession will begin with the Incline Village General Improvement District Kids Bike Parade, followed by floats, classic cars, and spirited walking groups.

Immediately following the parade, the Community Fair will take place on the Village Green. Local organizations will assemble to share valuable community information, delightful giveaways, and engaging activities. Keeping the festivities lively, the Music is Medicine Jambulance Tour, led by local Ryan Broliar, will serenade attendees of all ages with interactive melodies.

A highlight of the fair will be the highly anticipated Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Meet and Greet. Sheriff Dan Balaam and his team, including search and rescue, SWAT, mounted horses, and the bomb squad, will be on-site throughout the festivities, offering opportunities for the community to engage with local law enforcement.

As a new addition to this year’s celebration, Highlander Pride will host “The Backyard BBQ” fundraiser at the Village Green. This charitable event aims to support athletic programs and athlete scholarships at Incline High School. Attendees can witness coaches and athletes showcasing their grilling expertise, adding an exciting element to the festivities.

Continuing the commemoration, the Incline Village Crystal Bay Veterans Club will honor and recognize our esteemed local veterans with a special lunch on Monday, July 3.

On July Fourth, the club will kickstart the day with its annual Pancake Breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon at Aspen Grove.

Gear up for an exhilarating grand finale to the Local Heroes Celebration on July Fourth with the highly Incline Village Crystal Bay SkyShow, set to take place at the Incline Middle School Ridgeline ballfields. This drone show will provide a visual spectacle that surpasses traditional fireworks, ensuring a safer and more environmentally friendly celebration. To kick off the SkyShow at 7 p.m., a laser light display synchronized to music will entertain the audience.

The IVCB SkyShow Coalition is also introducing a new addition to the event — the food and beer garden.

For more information, visit ivcba.org .