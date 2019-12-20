Local holiday gift guide to help buy last minute gifts

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Christmas is next week!

If you’re like me, you waited until the last minute to get gifts and now you’re panicking because the shipping cost to get gifts in time is large and most online sites can’t guarantee you’ll get your gift in time.

Don’t worry there are plenty of local places where you get awesome and unique gifts for your friends and family in time for the holiday.

This is by no means an extensive list of local shops and businesses. Whether its on this list or not, the Tribune encourages you to shop local this holiday season.

On Tahoe Time

Get your friends and family 3D wooden maps of Tahoe and many other locations, including a Game of Thrones themed map or even custom made maps. There are also wooden journals, cribbage boards, clocks and other items with maps on them. The majority of items in the shop are locally made. http://www.ontahoetime.com

The Potlatch

For those shoppers in Incline Village, The Potlatch has been a local staple for almost 50 years. They sell jewelry, fashion items, home decor and bath and body products. http://www.potlatchlaketahoe.com

Heart Rock Herb & Spice Co.

Get the chef in your life some fresh herbs and spices. There are over 70 herbs and spices which you can be bought separately or as gift boxes. The owner has vowed to donate 10% of her annual sales to two local nonprofits, Bread & Broth and the historic George Whittell Thunderbird Lodge. http://www.heartrockherbandspice.com

Tahoe Mountain Soap Company

Get handcrafted soaps and lotions. They also have sponges, pumice stones and soap dishes. They’ve been making small-batches of bath and body products for 15 years. http://www.tahoemountainsoap.com

Ed Dean Practical Art

Ed makes custom furniture, wall art and home decor. Get someone on your list something small like tea candle holders, or big like a custom made coffee table. Edpracticalart.com

Tahoe Timber

Tahoe Timber sells sunglasses made from sustainably sourced wood. They use locally sourced downed timber and beetle killed pines. They also hope to educate others on environmentally friendly decision making. http://www.Tahoetimber.com

Tahoe Metal Works

If you make a trip down to Reno, visit Tahoe Metal Works where you can purchase custom made metal and fabricated pieces such as jewelry holders or wall art. http://www.tahoemetalworks.com

Tahoe Dog Gear

Don’t forget the furry members of your family. Tahoe Dog Gear is a father-daughter run business that makes collars and leashes. There are also human gifts available such as yoga mats and hats. They’ve also partnered with the Humane Society Truckee-Tahoe so when you rescue a pet, you’ll get a “I’m Rescued” collar. https://tahoedoggear.com

Alpen Sierra Coffee

They’ve been roasting coffee in South Lake since 1991. Get organic certified coffee beans or grounds or conventionally grown beans and grounds. Most of the grounds are purchased from small growers. http://www.alpensierracoffee.com