Local leaders and survivors to speak at South Tahoe Sex Trafficking Symposium

Provided / Chris Delio

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office and Drive4Impact will host a symposium on sex trafficking Saturday, Sept. 20, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at MountainHouse Church.

The free community event aims to raise awareness and provide education on protecting families and loved ones from sex trafficking. Speakers will include Sheriff Jeff Leikauf, Assemblywoman Heather Hadwick, Sen. Marie Alvarado-Gil and Ken Byrnes of the Drive4Impact Foundation.

The program will also feature a survivor panel and Q&A discussion with Ashley Faison-Maddox and the Diamond Collective.

Lunch will be provided. MountainHouse Church is located at 3580 Blackwood Ave.