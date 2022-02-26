Local leaders to speak at Tahoe Chamber’s State of South Shore Address

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Chamber members, business leaders, and the general public are invited to attend the State of the South Shore Community Address.

The 3rd annual Tahoe Chamber meeting is a unique opportunity to hear from one representative from each jurisdiction — the city of South Lake Tahoe, Douglas and El Dorado counties, and the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency. The meeting will highlight recent accomplishments, current challenges and opportunities, and strategic objectives for 2022.

Provided



Guest speakers include: South Lake Tahoe Mayor Devin Middlebrook, El Dorado County Supervisor Sue Novasel, Mark Gardner, Chair, Douglas County Commission, Julie Regan, deputy director, Tahoe Regional Planning Agency and Mike Glover, Tahoe Chamber CEO.

Glover will open the program with remarks on strategic objectives for Tahoe Chamber. Steve Teshara, Tahoe Chamber Government Affairs, will be moderating the meeting.

The community address will be hosted live on Zoom. Attendees can submit questions to be answered during the meeting. The event is free for Tahoe Chamber members ($10 for non-members). Those interested should preregister preregister at TahoeChamber.org .