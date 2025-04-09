Local male arrested for sexual assault, false imprisonment, investigators seek information to identify additional victims

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – On April 7, 2025, the South Lake Tahoe Police Department arrested 79-year-old Gilbert Avila for incidents involving sexual assault and false imprisonment that occurred between 2016 and 2023. Avila is now in custody in Nevada awaiting extradition.

The investigation revealed that Avila, employed as a local private security guard, used his position of perceived authority to approach women walking at night along local highways. While driving a marked security vehicle and dressed in a uniform, Avila offered assistance to women who appeared to be in need—some of whom were potentially intoxicated, vulnerable, or seeking help. After gaining their trust, these women became victims of unwanted sexual contact.

The South Lake Tahoe Police Department is seeking the assistance of the public to identify additional victims who may wish to come forward. Avila worked in private security at a local private security company in the South Lake Tahoe area for many years, including periods predating the current charges.

We recognize the courage it takes to report sexual assault. Many victims never come forward. National statistics show that more than two out of three sexual assaults go unreported. Our department is committed to treating survivors with compassion and dignity, and we want them to know they are not alone.

Information regarding this event should be directed to cybertips@cityofslt.us .