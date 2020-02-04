Local man arrested Tuesday after twice fleeing from South Lake Tahoe PD; one suspect still on run

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe Police Department arrested a South Lake Tahoe man Tuesday after he twice fled from officers.

The story began on Jan. 28 when SLTPD arrested 25-year-old Christopher Hendrickson after his wife reported that he had punched her in the face and threatened to kill her.

Hendrickson was already on parole and has a history of weapons charges, battery and threatening law enforcement, according to a press release from SLTPD.

He was arrested that day for felony threats and violating the terms of his parole. He was released on Jan. 30.

On Feb. 3, SLTPD was called again by Hendrickson’s wife, reporting he had battered her again. When officers attempted to contact Hendrickson, he fled.

He was located at the Lake Tahoe Inn at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, according to the release.

He was staying with Teofilo Uribe, a 32-year-old resident who has three outstanding warrants. Hendrickson and Uribe fled and forced their way into the rear residence at the Beverly Lodge.

Hendrickson was apprehended by police officers with help from a Taser but Uribe escaped.

During Hendrickson’s arrest, he sustained minor injuries from the Taser and was transported to Barton Hospital for treatment.

He fled again while being transferred back to the patrol car. He fled into a field but was recaptured with help from El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.

He has been booked in El Dorado County Jail and charged with resisting arrest, escape from custody, corporal injury to his spouse, willful cruelty to a child, forcible entry into a property and felony vandalism.

SLTPD is still looking for Uribe. If you see him or know his whereabouts, call 911. Do not attempt to contact him.

Reporting parties can remain anonymous by contacting South Tahoe Secret Witness at 530-541-6800.