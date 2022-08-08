Local man arrested for arson after South Lake Tahoe structure fire

Emergency personnel responded on Saturday to a structure fire on Figueroa Lane.

Provided/SLTPD

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A structure fire this weekend at a residence in South Lake Tahoe was the result of arson, authorities said Monday.

South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue and South Lake Tahoe Police Department both responded to multiple 911 reports of a structure fire at 8:32 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, on the 3800 block of Figueroa Lane.

The agencies arrived on scene to see a single residence fully engulfed by flames.

SLTFR quickly knocked back the flames, containing it to a single building and preventing it from spreading. Lake Valley Fire Protection District and Cal Fire also responded. North Tahoe Fire and Tahoe Douglas Fire each offered engines for coverage while the structure fire was being fought, said a SLTFR spokesperson.

A news release from SLTPD said nobody was inside the residence during the fire, and nobody was injured.

While on scene, officers made contact with local resident Marlon Alvarado, 22, who refused to leave the immediate area, continuously interrupted fire services and was subsequently placed under arrest. Alvarado was transported to the jail and booked for obstructing and delaying an officer.

During an investigation, officers discovered Alvarado lived at the burned home.

Firefighters stayed on scene through the night “to ensure it did not reignite or present any further fire danger to the public,” the release said.

On Sunday, Aug. 7, South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue, Lake Valley Fire Protection District arson investigators began investigating the origin of the fire along with South Lake Tahoe Police detectives who also responded to begin an investigation.

Firefighters kept the structure fire from spreading and contained it to one single building.

Provided/SLTPD

The investigation established probable cause that Alvarado intentionally ignited the house. Investigators also believe Alvarado vandalized his neighbor’s vehicle.

Alvarado was arrested on three felony charges including obstructing an officer, arson of an inhabited dwelling, and vandalism.

His bail is set at $200,000 and remains in custody as of Monday morning.