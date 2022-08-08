Local man arrested for arson after South Lake Tahoe structure fire
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A structure fire this weekend at a residence in South Lake Tahoe was the result of arson, authorities said Monday.
South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue and South Lake Tahoe Police Department both responded to multiple 911 reports of a structure fire at 8:32 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, on the 3800 block of Figueroa Lane.
The agencies arrived on scene to see a single residence fully engulfed by flames.
SLTFR quickly knocked back the flames, containing it to a single building and preventing it from spreading. Lake Valley Fire Protection District and Cal Fire also responded. North Tahoe Fire and Tahoe Douglas Fire each offered engines for coverage while the structure fire was being fought, said a SLTFR spokesperson.
A news release from SLTPD said nobody was inside the residence during the fire, and nobody was injured.
While on scene, officers made contact with local resident Marlon Alvarado, 22, who refused to leave the immediate area, continuously interrupted fire services and was subsequently placed under arrest. Alvarado was transported to the jail and booked for obstructing and delaying an officer.
During an investigation, officers discovered Alvarado lived at the burned home.
Firefighters stayed on scene through the night “to ensure it did not reignite or present any further fire danger to the public,” the release said.
On Sunday, Aug. 7, South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue, Lake Valley Fire Protection District arson investigators began investigating the origin of the fire along with South Lake Tahoe Police detectives who also responded to begin an investigation.
The investigation established probable cause that Alvarado intentionally ignited the house. Investigators also believe Alvarado vandalized his neighbor’s vehicle.
Alvarado was arrested on three felony charges including obstructing an officer, arson of an inhabited dwelling, and vandalism.
His bail is set at $200,000 and remains in custody as of Monday morning.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.