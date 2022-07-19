Local man arrested for assault after fight over money turns physical
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A local man was arrested this weekend after an argument over money turned physical.
Gerald Thomas McCormick, 68, was arrested at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 16, near Herbert Avenue and Pioneer Trail after confronting another local resident, a 73-year old man, about money owed and threatened the victim through a window of his home, according to Lt. Jeff Roberson of the South Lake Tahoe Police Department.
Roberson said the argument began the day before when McCormick became physical and allegedly threw a glass vase the size and weight of a beer stein just missing the victim.
McCormick, who was released from custody after his bail was set at $25,000, is charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon using sufficient force to cause great bodily injury.
