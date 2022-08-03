Local man arrested in underwear at Heavenly Village

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A local man was arrested early Wednesday morning after acting erratically in Heavenly Village.

Andrew Baker, 35, was reportedly undressing and making sexual comments to people nearby. South Lake Tahoe Police Detective Sgt. Scott Crivelli said that when officers arrived on scene, the suspect was apprehended wearing only his underwear.

Once detained Baker became unresponsive in the back seat of the cruiser. When medics arrived, Baker came to and started a fight with officers and medics, adding battery on a peace officer/emergency personnel to his list of charges.

After being transported to the hospital Baker was discharged and taken into police custody.

He was arrested for felony obstruction/resisting an executive officer, and felony vandalism for kicking the inside of the patrol car and damaging equipment.

Baker was still in custody Wednesday afternoon with bail set at $35,000.