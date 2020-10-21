Local man in custody after stabbing in South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A local man is in custody after being involved in a stabbing earlier this week, authorities said Wednesday.

South Lake Tahoe Police on Monday responded to a report of a stabbing in progress on Herbert Ave., and discovered two victims with stab wounds. Officers immediately began first aid and both were transported to Barton Memorial Hospital where they were later released.

One of the stab victims, Colin Hague, 62, was taken into custody after being released from Barton and charged with assault with a deadly weapon, preventing and/or dissuading a witness and domestic violence.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and no further information will be provided to protect the integrity of the investigation and to give privacy to those involved.

Anyone with information should contact the department at 530-542-6100 and reference case No. 2010-1791.