Local man in custody after stabbing in South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A local man is in custody after being involved in a stabbing earlier this week, authorities said Wednesday.
South Lake Tahoe Police on Monday responded to a report of a stabbing in progress on Herbert Ave., and discovered two victims with stab wounds. Officers immediately began first aid and both were transported to Barton Memorial Hospital where they were later released.
One of the stab victims, Colin Hague, 62, was taken into custody after being released from Barton and charged with assault with a deadly weapon, preventing and/or dissuading a witness and domestic violence.
Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and no further information will be provided to protect the integrity of the investigation and to give privacy to those involved.
Anyone with information should contact the department at 530-542-6100 and reference case No. 2010-1791.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User