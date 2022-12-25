Local man in custody for allegedly shooting nephew

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A local man was arrested Friday for allegedly shooting his nephew, authorities said Saturday.

South Lake Tahoe Police said that at approximately 9 p.m. officers responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon on the 800 block of Gardner Street, near Tahoe Valley.

Authorities said that the victim, a local male, called 911 and reported that his uncle, 67-year-old Randolph Michael Klitsch, had shot him.

South Lake Tahoe Police Department Sergeant Doug Sentell said officers arrived on scene and announced their presence at which time Klitsch exited the residence and was detained without incident.

Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the dispute.

After the suspect was taken into custody, Sentell said, “Officers were then able to enter the home to render aid to the victim to treat gunshot wounds who was then transferred to Barton. He is expected to make a full recovery.”

Klitsch was arrested for felony aggravated assault with a firearm on a person. He remained in custody as of Sunday morning with bail set at $100,000.