Local man leads authorities on vehicle, foot pursuit

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — An attempt at a traffic stop this weekend led to a vehicle, and then a foot pursuit before authorities apprehended a local suspect.

South Lake Tahoe Police officers attempted a traffic stop on Glen Corpuz Canilao, 53, for a stop sign violation, said Lt. Jeff Roberson.

He said the traffic stop quickly turned for the worse when Canilao failed to yield. The suspect began driving erratically which created a larger public safety concern, Roberson said.

Roberson said the concern for public safety outweighs the need for government intervention so the officer made the decision to disengage the driver.

Roberson added that shortly after the officer disengaged with the vehicle, Canilao parked and ran from the car with a bag in his hand.

The officer witnessed the suspect on foot and apprehended him for the arrest.

In addition to evading Canilao was charged with reckless driving, driving with a suspended license for DUI and excessive speed.

In addition to the new charges, Canilao has an outstanding warrant for driving on a suspended license.

Canilao was in custody as of Tuesday afternoon with bail set at $98,000.