Local man toting rifle arrested in South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A local man toting an rifle Thursday morning on Lake Tahoe Boulevard was taken into custody by force after negotiations failed, authorities said.

The South Lake Tahoe Police Department said that an alert California Highway Patrol officer just before 5 a.m. called in to report that a man wearing all green camouflage and hat was carrying an “AR-looking rifle.” He was walking along Lake Tahoe Boulevard/U.S. Highway 50 near Fremont Avenue towards Lakeview Commons.

South Tahoe Police Officer Traci Trapani told the Tribune that the department was on scene in minutes as the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and CHP all converged on the area.

Trapani said officers, from a safe distance, engaged the suspect, who they identified as Brandon William Grenesko, 31, of South Lake Tahoe. She said Grenesko was clearly agitated and crisis negotiators were requested.

After refusing multiple requests to put down the gun, Trapani said officers deployed less lethal rounds that knocked down Grenesko where officers took him into custody. She said the less lethal rounds are orange sponge-type pain stimulus munitions that don’t penetrate the skin.

Grenesko was booked for multiple felony weapons charges and was in custody Saturday morning with a bail set at $170,000.