Local MMA pro Church fights tonight on national TV for possible UFC contract
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Local professional mixed martial artist Cameron Church will be looking for a life-changing performance tonight on national television.
Church, who lives in South Lake Tahoe, will fight as the co-feature against Sherrard Blackledge in Las Vegas. Both fighters are 4-0 and both are looking to impress Ultimate Fighting Championship President Dana White in his contender series.
The five-fight card begins at 5 p.m. on ESPN-Plus.
If the fighters can impress White, they may receive a UFC contract that could potentially change their lives.
Dan White’s Contender Series has run for four seasons and has helped launch the careers of several fighters, 16 have signed contracts.
Church was scheduled to fight several weeks ago but had to withdraw, but announced he would get another shot.
The 29-year old lightweight hones his skills at Escobar Training Grounds and has been fighting professionally for about a year. He dominated the amateur ranks and held several title belts before turning pro to try and make some money for getting in the ring. He has a 100% finish rate.
ESPN-Plus is available on all major mobile and connected TV devices, including Amazon Fire, Apple, Android, Chromecast, PS4, Roku, Samsung Smart TVs and XBox One.
The cost is $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year, with no contract required.
