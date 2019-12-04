Local musician hosts 10th annual Christmas Giveaway in South Lake Tahoe

Local musician, Dreda Dre is hosting 10th Annual Christmas Giveaway.

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Local musician Dreda Dre is hosting the 10th Annual Christmas Giveaway in hopes of helping local families in the holiday season.

The free event, from 3-6 p.m. on Saturday Dec. 7 at the South Lake Tahoe Recreation Center, will include Christmas carols performed by the Lake Tahoe Unified School District Youth Choir.

“The event has grown significantly over the years,” said Lauren Thomaselli, recreation superintendent for the city in a press release. “Many local businesses contribute in some way, and the city is happy to do its part to make a difference.”

The event aims to provide local families with holiday cheer. Santa will be there to for photographs and toys and clothes will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis.

“Recreation Services has provided a venue for this event for years due to the large number of community youth served and we are proud to be hosting it yet again,” Thomaselli said.

To find out more about Dreda Dre, visit http://www.dredadre.com/.