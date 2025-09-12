Local nonprofits to receive $115k from 2025 American Century Championshp

STATELINE, Nev. – The Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority distributed an additional $85,000 to 25 area non-profit organizations resulting from the 36th annual American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament in July, raising the 2025 local donations total to $115,000.

As the tournament’s destination sponsor, the LTVA helps organize the South Shore’s most impactful special event, coordinating with partners NBC Sports and American Century Investments, to ensure a successful and memorable experience for fans, locals, celebrities and media.

Grants were distributed to: Boys and Girls Club of Lake Tahoe, Bread & Broth, Carson Tahoe Health, Christmas Cheer All Year, Clean Tahoe Program, Clean Up The Cayes, Douglas County Parkinson’s Support Group, Encompass Youth, Expand-Able Horizons, Family Support Council of Douglas County, Friends of the El Dorado County Library, Lake Tahoe Historical Society, South Lake Tahoe Family Resource Center, Special Olympics of Northern California, Suicide Prevention Network, Tahoe Alliance for Safe Kids, Tahoe Area Mountain Biking Association, Tahoe Backcountry Alliance, Tahoe Climbing Coalition, Tahoe Composts, Tahoe Prosperity Center, Tahoe Rim Trail Association, Tahoe Youth & Family Services, The Smaine Fund and Valhalla Tahoe.

“Being able to assist many of our community organizations with their variety of efforts to benefit others is a highlight of the event,” said Carol Chaplin, president and CEO of the Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority. “The ongoing association with American Century Investments, NBC Sports, Edgewood Tahoe, Harrah’s/Caesars Republic, and our lodging and casino properties makes it possible to positively impact our town in a meaningful way.”

“Our partnership and appreciation with the South Lake Tahoe community through the past 27 years has only grown stronger,” said Jonathan Thomas, chairman, CEO and president of American Century Investments. “We’re proud of our involvement and are delighted to support local Tahoe charities every year.” The contributions also complement the unique ownership model at American Century Investments that directs more than 40 percent of company profits to medical research annually.

Other contributions during the event included an annual commitment from NBC and American Century Investments of $10,000 to support the South Tahoe Recreation & Aquatic Center. It was initiated last year in honor of long-time participant Tim Wakefield and his wife, Stacy, who both passed from cancer within five months in late 2023 and early 2024. (For information re: contributions: http://www.SouthTahoeParksFoundation.org .)

NBC also continued its Gene Upshaw Memorial Scholarship with the Lake Tahoe Community College awarding $10,000 to student Yuliana Rosales towards tuition at UC Davis. Yuli is the first person in her family to have graduated from high school and to attend college.

The tournament also provided $10,000 to the South Lake Tahoe Football Boosters for their ecological efforts during the tournament, raising 2025 local donations to $115,000.

To be considered, local organizations were required to meet 501(c)3 certified nonprofit status, provide an outline of their mission, and describe how the donation would be used and indicate its impact in the community.

Under a separate arrangement with the tournament’s concessionaire, several service clubs and organizations also received funds for staffing food and beverage booths during the five days of the event.

Since 2009, donations exceeding $2.3 million have been distributed to more than 90 Tahoe area non-profits to assist 12,000+ individuals.

The American Century Championship is conducted annually at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nev. The area’s largest annual special event featured 92 sports and entertainment celebrities in a 54-hole competition aired on NBC Sports, Golf Channel and Peacock. American Century Investments, the event’s title sponsor since 1999, continues its role in partnership with NBC Sports,theLake Tahoe Visitors Authority, Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course and the South Tahoe community. Since its inception in 1990, the American Century Championship has donated more than $8.5 million to local and national non-profits. For tournament information and updates: AmericanCenturyChampionship .

The 37th annual American Century Championship is July 8-12, 2026. For more information, visit: http://www.AmericanCenturyChampionship.com or http://www.visitlaketahoe.com .