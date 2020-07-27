Local pair near funding deadline in effort to bring food truck to Tahoe

The Crepes and Craft food truck.

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A pair of South Lake Tahoe residents are in a time crunch in following their dream to own a food truck.

Eric Mutell and Nick Giordano both lost their jobs during the pandemic and decided there was no better time than to pursue bringing a food truck to the city where they each have lived for more than 10 years.

The truck has already been designed and named “Crepes and Craft” that will feature the obvious, crepes, gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches and medicinal mocktails. The restaurant will be placing a focus on health-conscious eating and drinking through a unique twist on comfort food made with all-natural, locally-sourced ingredients, said a press release.

Mutell and Giordano originally planned to be self-funded but both lost their incomes and rather than look for outside investors, have placed their faith in the community.

Mutell and Giordano opened a Kickstarter page trying to raise $15,000. According to the page, they so far have raised $10,945 and have until 6:37 a.m. Friday, July 31, to come up with the final $4,155 or they don’t get the money as part of the all or nothing agreement.

The two have partnered with local artisans to offer “rewards” ranging from frisbees and T-shirts to coolers and cornhole sets in exchange for backer pledges.

The raised money is earmarked for kitchen equipment ($5,000), permitting, licensing and insurance ($2,500), food and beverage ingredients and packaging ($2,500) and contributor rewards and Kickstarter fees ($5,000).

To check out more of their story, visit: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/nickgiordano/help-launch-the-lake-tahoe-food-truck-scene.

To learn more about the truck itself and to check out the menu, visit http://www.crepesandcraft.com