Local phone scam impersonates Washoe County law enforcement
WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. – Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents here to be alert about a phone scam where the caller impersonates a law enforcement official.
There has been an increased number of phone scam reports here recently, according to a Washoe County Sheriff’s report.
The report reminds residents that caller ID may be manipulated to reflect law enforcement is calling. This could be from a law enforcement agency, the Sheriff’s Office or 911.
This is how the scam works:
The thieves inform the person who answers the phone that the person has failed to appear for jury duty or has an outstanding citation or warrant.
Then the phone scammer demands payment.
The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is issuing a friendly reminder that their personnel will “never” contact residents and ask for personal or financial information.
Also, they will “never” ask residents for payment over the phone.
In order to keep Washoe County safe, the Sheriff’s Department asks for cooperation on combating this scam.
If anyone asks for this kind of information, hang up and call your local law enforcement agency.
The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office in Incline is located at 625 Mt. Rose Highway. The phone number is (775) 832-4107.
If you have questions regarding a citation or warrant, the Washoe County clerk in Incline Village is located at 893 Southwood Boulevard. The phone number is (775) 328-3275.
