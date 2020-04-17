Tahoe photographer Seligsohn wins Pacific Crest Trail contest

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A local photographer, Josh Seligsohn, won first place overall in the 2020 Pacific Crest Trail Association Photo Contest.

The South Lake Tahoe resident won with his photo, “Descent into the storm,” which depicts two individuals walking through a snowy mountain pass with clouds overhead.

“For me personally, it’s a lot about the scale of the majesty of the landscape,” Seligsohn said. “[The Sierra Nevadas] is one of the places where you truly feel small.”

The photo was taken on June 1, 2019 on the north side of Muir Pass in Kings Canyon National Park.

Seligsohnn’s photo was chosen out of nearly 3,000. His prize is $500 in gear from LEKI but he’s not sure what gear he’s going to get.

Now, as he’s stuck inside along with everyone else, he says his photo is aspirational.

“The new snow on the ground, the mountains are waiting for us,” Seligsohn said.

Seligsohnn’s work can be found at joshseligsohnn.com or on instagram @joshseligsohn.