Local realtor discusses hype around real estate practice changes

GREATER LAKE TAHOE AREA, Calif./Nev. – There are claims circulating that the recent National Association of Realtors’ settlement could make housing more affordable. NAR has agreed to pay $418 million to home sellers across the U.S. as part of their settlement, and with that money some longstanding practices are leaving as well.

While NAR maintains they did nothing wrong, lawsuits related to broker commissions allege these rules have forced people to pay artificially inflated costs to sell their homes.

As part of the settlement, NAR has agreed to prohibit offers of compensation on the multiple listing service. This means buyer agents will no longer be able to see essentially what they’d get paid in the form of offer commissions listed on the MLS while looking for houses for clients.

These offers of compensation have been a standard for decades with the seller typically paying a 5-6% commission split between both the seller and buyer agent.

The settlement agreement also calls for buyer agent and client agreements, so buyers and their realtor must enter into a written agreement on services and their value before touring a home.

Pending court approval, the settlement would release over one million NAR members from liability nationwide.

The changes have certain analysts anticipating lower agent commissions and potentially some homebuyers doing away with using an agent altogether. Headlines following news of the settlement talk about how it could lower home prices; however, one local real estate broker isn’t convinced.

Sabrina Belleci at RE/MAX North Lake & Inside Incline says, “Helping the consumer with transparency, sure. Helping houses become more affordable, I don’t see it.”

Belleci explains a seller isn’t going to discount their home because they don’t have to pay the buyer’s agent fee. “They’re going to say, ‘great, now I get more of the $900,000.'”

It could be beneficial for a seller to offer paying the buyers’ agent fee in a buyers market when it can be used as an incentive to buy their house. But right now, with limited inventory, sellers are going to take what they can as they cash out one of their biggest assets, Belleci says.

It’s a misconception that houses are going to be cheaper once sellers don’t have to pay buyer agents anymore or a buyer can represent themselves because “The price of the house,” Belleci says, “is going to be the price of the house.”

Plus, sellers and buyers have always been able to represent themselves, Belleci adds and asks, “Who wants to buy a house without representation?” It’s one of the biggest assets purchased in a lifetime and without someone guiding you, she explains, you’re relying on the seller to disclose information.

In Tahoe, with almost every home being custom and having different run-off zones, regulations and requirements to navigate, Belleci says, “I don’t see a buyer going out and doing it on their own.”

Regarding lowering home prices, if anything, it could make things more costly for home buyers in the form of their closing costs. In addition to saving up for a down payment, buyers will also have to set money aside to potentially pay for their realtor. It’s possible some sellers could offer to cover a buyer’s agent fee, but ultimately if they don’t, it’s the responsibility of the buyer now.

The settlement, the broker explains, is ultimately supposed to keep agents from steering clients towards properties that pay them more and keep agents and brokers from fixing in the marketplace. Belleci doesn’t think it addresses that since commissions have always been negotiable. And, although buyer agent compensations won’t be listed on the MLS anymore, they can be listed just about anywhere else, from flyers, and websites, to social media.

“Taking it out of the MLS though,” Belleci says, “I don’t think it’s going to stop those bad actors.”

Belleci says one helpful feature the settlement provides is the requirement for buyer agent and client contracts. These agreements provide clear expectations on the amount of compensation and where it is coming from, whether it be charged in an hourly rate, with a retainer, or as percentage of sales. It causes the buyer to sign an agreement accepting responsibility to pay the buyer agent fee, even if the seller isn’t going to pay it, as was customary.

Buyers agents no longer have to fear losing their clients to other realtors. Belleci says just as there are bad agents, there are bad clients.

“You can show a client the same house 3-4 times and then they meet someone at the dog park that they bond with better and then they buy that house through someone else, so,” Belleci explains, “this actually prevents a consumer from jumping ship.”

In a similar respect, it could lock clients into buying in Tahoe. Area real estate agents see potential buyers coming and going since it is a resort market. People looking to buy here are also looking in Jackson Hole, Aspen and other resort areas. Belleci says, “Once they sign a buyer’s broker agreement with us, they’re committed to working with us in Tahoe and they’re also committed to compensating us.”

Other than that, Belleci doesn’t foresee the rule shifts changing how they do real estate in Tahoe, with the exception it may require buyers to come out of pocket a bit more and cause buyers to do more homework on who they choose as their agent.

She hopes this leads to more professionalism in the industry in the basin. It could weed out the agents that don’t want to work hard or don’t have the bandwidth to withstand ups and downs of the market after the pandemic housing boom.

Buyers doing more homework on which a real estate agent to hire and interviewing multiple agents is something Belleci recommends with these settlement changes. “Just like you would interview surgeons and you would get multiple opinions before you have surgery,” she says, “I think you should do the same thing before you buy a house.”

Belleci doesn’t recommend calling up the first agent you know. Buyers will also want to know that agent’s professional resume, since they might be paying for them out of pocket. She suggests asking whether the agent has sold in the area before, their fee, and if they have experience in the community.

And since it may come out of pocket, she recommends setting aside extra. There’s still a few month before these changes take effect. It’s possible lenders may consider including buyer agent fees into a mortgage. Potentially, programs may assist with the fees, but it’s always good to save since houses always come with ancillary costs, Belleci says.