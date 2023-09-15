Local repairman crafts functional art, customized Lake Tahoe shaped cabinets

Edher Sanchez with his piece on display at Bare Roots Coffee Roasting Co.

Ashleigh Goodwin / Tahoe Daily Tribune

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Art is abundant in Lake Tahoe, from the area’s natural beauty to the creations it inspires. To break into the market, one local business owner decided to mash functionality and Tahoe’s natural beauty into one piece: Lake Tahoe shaped, fully customizable, cabinetry.

After being urged by family members, Edher Sanchez, owner of Tahoe General Repair, hung his first piece which connects his skills and creativity. The cabinet is for sale and displaying at local coffee shop Bare Roots Coffee Roasting Co.

What started as a fun side project for himself, Sanchez said, has grown into a brand new business, Tahoe Made Arts.

“I spent my youth as a custom cabinet maker and I would go to arts and crafts stores, farmers markets, and was seeing Lake Tahoe cut outs which take talent in of itself,” Sanchez said. Upon being inspired, he had to see if he could rise to the challenge.

Edher Sanchez made several for himself before deciding to open a business, one to house his home bar. Provided / Edher Sanchez

After making two for his own home, Sanchez has proudly made a customized cabinet for Tahoe Rising Yoga Studio which has the classic blue coat of paint and an ohm symbol placed, as per owner Laura Lynn’s request, Sanchez acclaimed.

“I can make any depth of shelves, size of the lake, I can do cut outs for family portraits,” Sanchez said, and added that the customer’s imagination is the only limitation.

Tahoe Made Arts is currently taking custom cabinet orders. For more information on Tahoe Made Arts, call or text Sanchez directly at 530-744-1507.