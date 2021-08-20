Local resident in custody for threatening father, stealing car

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A South Lake Tahoe man was taken into custody last week after arguing with his elderly father, threatening to kill him and then stealing his car, authorities said.

Peter Brown



Peter Brown, 29, who has a history with the South Lake Tahoe Police Department going back to 2009 for assault with a deadly weapon, possession of stolen property, drug possession and credit card fraud, can add felony criminal threats and vehicle theft to the list.

At about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, Brown argued with his father then took off in his car.

He was quickly located by authorities at a 7-11 store just down the street from his home on the 2000 block of Alma Avenue.

Authorities said Brown attempted to resist arrest but was taken into custody without injury.