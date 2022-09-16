Local residents, visitors record aces on Tahoe golf courses

Incline Village resident sinks ace at Champ Course

Incline Village resident Charlie Reynolds recorded his third career hole-in-one, including his second one at the Championship Course on the North Shore.

Reynolds, 87, a member of the Tahoe Incline Golf Club, used a 6-iron on hole No. 17, a 138-yard par-3, for his perfect shot on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Reynolds’ shot was witnessed by Tom Pressler, Gordon Morse, Bernie Trujillo and A. Marshall.

Reynolds first ace came at Pasatiempo in Santa Cruz and his second also happened on No. 17 at the Champ course, which used to be No. 8, said the hole-in-one report.

Charlie Reynolds

Local man records hole-in-one at Mountain Course

Local resident Andrew Marin recorded his first career hole-in-one last month at the Mountain Course in Incline Village.

Marin, 32, scored an ace on Aug. 10, on hole No. 7.

Marin used a 49-degree wedge on the 122-yard par-3 for his magical shot.

His shot was witnessed by playing partner Gabby Bruno.

Longtime Tahoe Paradise club member sinks ace

Longtime club member Ross Feliciano recorded a hole-in-one last month at Tahoe Paradise Golf Course in Meyers.

Feliciano, 71, sank his ace on Aug. 1, on hole No. 17.

He used an 8-iron on the 144-yard par-3.

12-year-old sinks hole-in-one at Mountain Course

A 12-year-old notched his first hole-in-one earlier this summer at the Mountain Course.

Jay Benson, a resident of Incline and Las Vegas and member of the Red Rock Golf Club, sank his ace on July 20.

He used a 7-iron on hole No. 17, a 123-yard par-3.

His shot was witnessed by Elena Benson, Joseph Benson and Joseph Benson II.

Jay Benson

Incline woman records 1st hole-in-one

Local resident Vera Struc sank an ace earlier this summer at the Mountain Course.

Struc, 68, recorded her magical shot on July 19.

She used a 7 hybrid on hole No. 16, a 100-yard par-3.

She was witnessed by playing partners Mary Horsley, of Incline, and Bill Anttila, of Truckee.

Vera Struc

Local woman records 2nd hole-in-one

Incline Village’s Amy Trevino scored her second career ace earlier this summer at the Mountain Course.

Trevino recorded her hole-in-one on June 14 on hole No. 16, a 120-yard par-3.

Her first ace came in 2020 on hole No. 17 at the Champ Course.

Amy Trevino

Antioch man sinks first ace at Mountain Course

A Lake Tahoe visitor recently recorded a memorable golf shot, his first career hole-in-one.

Riley Cleary, 25, of Antioch, sank an ace on Sept. 2, at the Mountain Course in Incline Village.

Cleary used a 56-degree wedge on hole No. 3, a 113-yard par-3.

Cleary’s shot was witnessed by playing partner Jason Hare.