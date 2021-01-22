Ski resorts promote respect, education for annual ‘Safety Day’

Third annual Ski California Safety Day takes place on Saturday, Jan. 23.

Provided by Sugar Bowl Resort

Ski California member resorts in California and Nevada continue to adhere to new health and wellness procedures this season to support public safety.

Resorts are also gearing up for the third annual Ski California Safety Day on Saturday, Jan. 23.

Each resort will host its own activities—mostly virtual this year—to engage with and educate guests on best practices around safety, and the importance of respect and personal responsibility when skiing or riding.

The resorts will be doing educational outreach through the resorts social media channels using hashtags #SkiCalifornia and #SkiSafety, along with sharing the Ski California Mountain Safety Guide and airing Ski California’s full suite of safety videos.

Ski California member resorts are also doing additional activities to support Safety Day this year including:

Homewood Mountain Resort: In advance of Safety Day, Homewood will release a series of short safety videos through its social media channels that highlight the resort’s focus on chairlift safety, dressing for winter weather, respect and injury prevention.

Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe: Skiers and riders at Mt. Rose on Safety Day will be invited to participate in a three station scavenger hunt. Participants will be required to visit a minimum of two stops positioned around the resort to be entered into a raffle that will feature goggles, helmets and hoodies as giveaways.

Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows: Guests can participate in an interactive safety quiz on @squawalpine’s Instagram Stories by answering questions about guidelines and policies in the Mountain Safety Guide. Guests who answer all questions correctly are automatically entered to win a pair of Oakley Goggles.

Sugar Bowl Resort: On Safety Day, the Sugar Bowl resort leadership team will “Reward Respect.” From the lift lines to the park, guests will be recognized for being safe and being kind. Wear a mask, get rewarded. Observe appropriate distance, get rewarded. Call your drop in the terrain park, get rewarded. Sugar Bowl will announce giveaways via social media and encourage skiers and riders to “get caught showing respect.”

Sierra-at-Tahoe: In recognition of Ski California Safety Day, this year Sierra-at-Tahoe’s efforts will focus on its new partnership with ski and snowboard safety app, AirFlare. AirFlare transforms your mobile phone into a wilderness rescue beacon that provides search teams multiple ways to find you on and off grid. The resort will also focus heavily on respect through a social campaign that is currently underway, as well with a social media contest encouraging guests to “Show Us Your Safety” by posting photos on social media of themselves or their families practicing/encouraging mountain safety and using the hashtags #SkiCalifornia #SkiSafety #CaliforniaWinter. Guests who participate have a chance to win a Sierra-at-Tahoe prize pack.

Diamond Peak: Play Ski Safety Bingo by taking a selfie or photo of the safety topics on the bingo squares during your ski day at Diamond Peak and post on your social feed or stories with @diamondpeak #skisafety. Get a behind the scenes tour of the Village Terrain Park and learn about terrain park construction, safety, maintenance, and etiquette for a Park 101 Session. And, meet Patrol Director Kari Brandt and Fred, the Diamond Peak Patrol Dog, on the snow behind the Base Lodge to learn more about what they do to keep skiers and riders safe.

Boreal / Woodward Tahoe: The resort will share a new video focused on its safety culture through its social media channels, website and email to help educate guests about what’s expected of them when they visit to ensure their safety and the safety of others.

Bear Valley Resort: Resort guests will find Bear Valley mascot “Beary The Safety Bear” promoting mask wearing and social distancing and passing out candy to those following the resort’s safety measures. Those who submit their best safety selfie by tagging #bvsafetyselfie on Instagram will be entered to win a free season pass. The resort will pick their top five finalists and ask its followers to vote for their favorite to select the winner.

Big Bear Mountain Resort: In addition to sharing the resort’s safety related policies on social media ahead of and during Ski California Safety Day, Big Bear Mountain Resort will share guest safety photos that feature the tag #BBMRSkiCASafetyDay. Between January 22-24, those who make a new helmet purchase at the resorts’ retail stores will receive a free Nala the Patrol Dog plush toy.

China Peak: National Ski Patrollers will share Ski California’s Mountain Safety Guide with visitors.

Dodge Ridge: For the week leading up to Safety Day, Dodge Ridge will educate guests about skiing and riding safely through in-resort signage and distribution of pocket-sized Skier Responsibility Code cards. Ski school instructors will introduce a safety message of the day with each of their classes, and resort ski patrollers will offer safety tips and explain the purpose of Safety Day with resort guests.

Snow Valley Mountain Resort: “Snowsports Safety Stations” featuring safety related information will be center stage in the rental shop and positioned around the base area for two weeks leading up to Ski California Safety Day to remind resort guests to “Think Safety First on the Slopes.” In addition, a complimentary lift ticket that can be used anytime during the remainder of the season will be offered with any helmet purchased in the resort’s Sport Shop on Saturday, January 23rd ($95 value).

Learn more about Ski California, its participating resorts in California and Nevada, and the Ski California Mountain Safety Guide at skicalifornia.org.