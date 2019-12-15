South Lake Tahoe student earns opportunity to go to South Africa

Laney Terrell participated in the Intensive Law & Trial Program at Stanford University.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A local student has the opportunity to represent South Lake Tahoe at the International Scholar Laureate Program, Delegation on International Relations and Diplomacy: South Africa.

Laney Terrell graduated from high school a year ahead of schedule and is currently a student at Lake Tahoe Community College.

Terrell participated in Envision and Stanford Law School’s Intensive Law & Trial Program where she was part of a mock trial at San Francisco Superior Court. She particpated in the program because of a partial scholarship from receiving a 20 under 20 Impact Award.

She was then inducted into the National Society of Leadership & Success chapter at LTCC and because of that recognition, she was offered a position through the International Scholar Laureate Program.

“I am excited to bring my personal passion for public policy and social issues to this program,” Terrell said. “This is an amazing opportunity for someone my age, and only inspires me more to keep pursuing my goals in education and elective office. My future intentions include transferring to UC Berkeley to complete a double major in political science and sociology.”

The program is from May 16-24 in Johannesburg and Durban, South Africa. Her deadline to enroll is Friday, Dec. 20, and she hopes to raise enough money through scholarships and private donations to be able to attend. To donate, visit http://www.gofundme.com.