Local Tahoe Adventures creating accessibility in summer outdoor recreation

Local Tahoe Adventures is working towards making summer outdoor recreation more accessible in the South Lake Tahoe community.

Provided / Local Tahoe Adventures

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – With recreation at one’s fingertips on a daily basis when residing and visiting Lake Tahoe, there’s no shortage of finding outdoor action; however, with the bustling crowds that the summer season brings to the basin, finding accessibility in action sports can oftentimes be tough. Local business, Local Tahoe Adventures, is proactively working towards bridging the gap between accessibility and outdoor recreation.

Founded by born and raised South Lake Tahoe local, Jessica Lipovsky, Local Tahoe Adventures was founded in 2017, defining the need that both locals and visitors alike deserve to have easy access to popular summertime outdoor recreational activities while in Lake Tahoe.

“Local Tahoe Adventures started because I love the outdoors, but also because I feel like oftentimes getting on to Lake Tahoe isn’t accessible to everybody,” Lipovsky said. “A lot of people can’t afford it, some people don’t have cars to be lugging around big, bulky kayaks and other gear; oftentimes the beach rentals are expensive – so by providing a mobile delivery service of this gear that’s in high-need during the summer months, it provides that opportunity for people to access the lake more.”

Local Tahoe Adventures offers a wide range of kayaks, including both tandem and single-person kayaks; as well as both inflatable and hard-shell paddle boards. The rental company also rents out snorkel gear, including masks, fins, and snorkels.

“No other business in South Lake Tahoe is renting out snorkel gear,” Lipovsky said. “It’s a fun, unconventional, and unique way to see Lake Tahoe.”

Along with the vast selection of summer rentals, Lipovsky is rapidly expanding, and this summer has begun to offer boat charters as well as scuba dive charters.

With the business model for Local Tahoe Adventures to be a delivery service, Lipovsky reiterates that the seasonal gear can be delivered anywhere for the customer to enjoy. From your front door to delivery at the beach, the rental service will deliver the gear directly to you. Local Tahoe Adventures delivers throughout the entire South Shore of Lake Tahoe, delivering from Zephyr Cove, Nev. all the way through South Lake Tahoe, and up to Tahoma, Calif.

The rental shop has been making strides throughout the summer season with renting out their equipment to Tahoe locals and visitors to the area. While the rental service only rents out summer gear as of now, Lipovsky is looking forward to curating unique experiences during the fall and spring months to extend time out on the lake for her customers.

“Depending on the snow season, I’m hoping to offer kayak tours both in the fall and spring seasons,” Lipovsky said. “People need to still get on the lake throughout the entire year, not just in the summer season, and providing kayak tours is a unique way to get on the water during those colder months.”

Lipovsky is grateful to bring Local Tahoe Adventures to the South Lake Tahoe community landscape, providing a recreational resource for all to enjoy.

“Being able to help the community is incredibly fulfilling,” Lipovsky said. “I’ve rented to both locals and tourists and I just want to make a positive impact on this community because I grew up here, and it was such a special place to grow up, and I just want to give back to the people that live here and visit here, and make an impact on this awesome town.”

Additionally for the 2023 summer season, Local Tahoe Adventures has set up a rental booth several days a week at Regan Beach to spread the word on the available rentals, educate beachgoers, and further develop a presence in the community.

“Come and visit us, rent from us, and enjoy Lake Tahoe with us,” Lipovsky said. “We are the only place in South Lake Tahoe during the summer season that delivers equipment. Reach out to us for your summer rentals and equipment for a great day on Lake Tahoe.”

For more information on Local Tahoe Adventures, visit their website at localtahoeadventures.com or follow them on Instagram at @localtahoeadventures and on their Facebook page at “Local Tahoe Adventures.”