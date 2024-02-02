Local Tahoe hockey club rebuilds after pandemic

The Grizzlies high school team plays Santa Rosa High School at the MLK tournament at the Tahoe Blue Events Center on Jan. 15.

Katelyn Welsh / Tahoe Daily Tribune

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Stacie Gunderson thought her hockey mom days were over after her son graduated and went to play hockey at San Diego State. She was surprised when she found herself thrust into the position as the Grizzlies club president September 2021 after the club’s pandemic pause.

That was around the time when the COVID freeze started to thaw. The club had been on a pause nearly a year and a half while the recreation facilities were shut down, but the club she came back to wasn’t the club it used to be.

“Really the club was almost being faced with folding,” Gunderson says, “we just didn’t have anybody to pick up the pieces and start running again.”

She says many of the hands at the all-volunteer club had to leave the area during the pandemic. Some had businesses shutdown. Prior to the pandemic, her and now Club President Ken Wood reduced many of their club roles and let others take over.

“Unfortunately,” Gunderson says, “those people all kind of left.”

A few people, including Wood and Gunderson, got things running again in 2022, “We were still bare bones,” Gunderson explains they hadn’t even filled all their board positions and everyone involved was wearing multiple hats.

2023 was the first year they filled all those positions and took the next step in planning their annual tournament again, which just took place over Martin Luther King, Jr. weekend.

Despite the challenges getting the club running again, the tournament was bigger than any tournament the club had hosted before. The Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority donated the ice at the Tahoe Blue Events Center, a value of $24,000. The visitors authority has already agreed to sponsor the tournament again next year.

Utilizing the events center in addition to the local ice arena allowed the tournament to host eight more teams, all who pay an entrance fee and build funds for the club.

This will hopefully allow the club to bolster their numbers back to pre-pandemic levels financially and player-wise, but more than that, Gunderson says, “My hope is that it brought everyone together more as a community.”

The club’s very own players were excited to play in their tournament again. Some grew up with the tournament as a regular part of their January.

One of those is Logan Robertson who has played for the Grizzlies since he five or six years old. Over a decade later, he describes playing on the Knight Monster’s rink, “It feels professional,” from the higher boards and bouncier glass, to the the high roofs, he says even the crowds feel different, “it’s a lot of fun.”

But what makes it special for him he says, “Of course, it’s home.” The community and friends showing up makes it “less win or lose,” he says. And another benefit, “It’s not like you lose and then have to drive seven hours home, being sad.”

Robertson typically plays center for the Grizzlies high school team and enjoys the hard skating and chasing the position brings. Skating hard comes natural him now that he’s been doing if over two thirds of his life.

He hopes the return of their tournament brings more attention to the club he grew up in.

As far as getting back to those pre-pandemic levels, Gunderson says it’s probably going to take another couple more years, but they are getting there.

The club started in 2006 with one 8U team, but as the kids aged, the club increased divisions until they had teams at every level winning state championships, even traveling all the way to Canada for invitationals.

“So they’re starting over again,” Gunderson says they currently only have an 8U, 10U and a high school team. They don’t have enough players for other divisions.

Gunderson has high hopes the club will return to its former glory, “We have some really great, passionate coaches, who many are local business owners, so they’re out there driving the hockey culture into the community.”

Many coaches came back after the pandemic to help get kids on the ice again and start training a new generation of hockey parents. New incoming dads wanted to learn how to coach hockey.

Gunderson is also teaching a new generation of volunteers how to run the event. This year’s tournament director hopes to pass the torch next year to one of these volunteers.

It seems hockey will continue to be a part of her life, since she says even if someone takes over as tournament director, she still plans on providing support.