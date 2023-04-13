Local transient arrested for taking up residence in a vacant home

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – A known local transient was arrested Monday morning after being caught taking up occupancy of a vacant home, according to officials.

“We were called when it was learned the heater of the home had been turned on and electricity was being used,” Scott Crivelli of the South Lake Tahoe Police Department told the Tribune.

Ryan Carey, a 33 year old man was found inside the home. When officers made contact with the individual he claimed to have purchased 10 years ago.

The home owner requested SLTPD arrest Carey for burglary. Carey is in custody with a felony burglary charge and bail set at $90,000 enhanced by prior felony charges and probation.