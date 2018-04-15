Local watercolor artist donates original art for AAUW’s Tahoe Treasures Tour

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — A local artist recently donated beautiful piece of art for the Tahoe-Nevada Affiliate of the American Association of University Women (AAUW)'s Tahoe Treasures Tour.

Watercolor artist Ronnie Rector created and donated the piece, which will be used as this year's design on flyers, banners and the ticket/program to bring attention to the tour, which will take place July 14 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and will be one of several raffle prizes. The framed and matted original art is valued at $300.

A bi-annual fundraiser for the local affiliate of AAUW, the Tahoe Treasures Tour is a self-guided home, art and garden circuit featuring three Incline Village homes plus a lovely venture in the North Lake Tahoe Demonstration Garden at Sierra Nevada College. Docents will be on hand to explain various features at each venue and an array of refreshments will be served at one of them.

Ronnie Rector is a watercolor artist living on the Nevada side of Lake Tahoe. She started painting in October, 2008, after arranging a workshop for her Girl Scout troop. Ronnie works full time as a public works contracts administrator and volunteers as president of the Sierra Watercolor Society, having also filled the roles of board secretary and newsletter chair in prior years. Her work has been juried into several national and international exhibits and recently published in SPLASH 18. She also enjoys teaching painting technique at various regional venues.

The Tahoe-Nevada Affiliate of AAUW holds their Tahoe Treasures Tour of homes and gardens fundraiser every other year. Rector has graciously created and donated art for the past three fundraisers.