Local ways to help during these challenging times





As CEO of the Tahoe Prosperity Center, I currently find myself still evacuated from the Caldor Fire. My home is in Meyers and the Fire Incident Command officer says we may get back in Saturday, at the earliest, but it is dependent on the winds and thunderstorms predicted for today and tomorrow.

While I, like many of you have had a few sleepless nights lately, I have also seen how our community comes together in times like these. And I’m grateful that so many homes in our community were saved, as I have a few other friends who lost their homes in the Caldor fire and are now dealing with all that uncertainty. Fortunately, there are some locally impactful things you can do to help and I encourage those of you who can, to consider any or all of these options.

1) Every Thursday through the end of September, Alibi Ale Works (all three locations – Truckee and the two in Incline Village) will be hosting fundraisers to support people impacted by the fire. Go get a great meal tonight, have a few beers and 10% of all proceeds will go directly to various funds plus anything else you want to contribute!

2) Donate to add more ALERT Wildfire cameras. As you know, this effort started in Lake Tahoe and has given our brave firefighters the information to jump on most of these fires very quickly. Over 100 have been stopped in the Basin with the help of these cameras and our local fire agencies. Let’s add additional cameras to this network and help protect more communities!

3) Support the El Dorado Community Foundation Caldor Fire Fund as they are helping the community of Grizzly Flats and all the displaced residents in our county.