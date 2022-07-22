Local woman earns bronze medal at Special Olympics USA Games

Team Nevada

Provided/David Gilpin

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – A local woman brought home the bronze last month after competing in the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando, Florida.

Jacqui Gilpin presented with the special olympics bronze medal for bowling.

Provided/David Gilpin

South Lake Tahoe’s Jacqui Gilpin has been competing in the Olympics for 25 years. Gilpin brought home the bronze medal for bowling in singles matches on her first day competing. Gilpin additionally competed in the double’s competition placing seventh with her teammate.

“Her mama just got her a new ball, that’s probably why she did so well,” Jacqui’s father David Gilpin joked. The joy of a brand-new bowling ball shines clearly on Jacqui’s face as she practices in Carson before the trip.

Jacqui Gilpin shows off her new ball at Carson Lanes.

Provided/David Gilpin

The teams celebrated opening ceremonies at the ESPN Sports complex and bowled at the Hollywood Bowl nearby.

The athletes of the Nevada team made the trip together on a red eye flight to Orlando from Las Vegas.

Jacqui said, “It was hot and muggy” but that didn’t keep the team from enjoying Walt Disney World Resorts between matches.

Jacqui Gilpin (left) Coach Rebecca Davey (center), Samantha Aslin (right) at Special Olympics.

Provided/David Gilpin

During the teams stay, June 5-12, the experience was complete with dinners, dancing, and healthy athlete presentations. Jacqui also took home a brand-new pair of shoes with inserts for healthy happy feet from the healthy athlete vendors.

“The special Olympics is more of a way of life, they promote health, overall wellbeing, and being team oriented,” said Donna Gilpin, Jacqui’s mother.