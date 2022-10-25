Local woman suspected of DUI collides with 2 on scooters

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A local woman is suspected of DUI and was arrested after crashing into two people riding electric scooters in South Lake Tahoe.

Alexandra Kazas, 26, was arrested and booked shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23. Kazas’ blood alcohol concentration tested 0.13, nearly double the legal limit of 0.08, South Lake Tahoe Police officials said.

Officials said both individuals, who were struck where Park Avenue and Manzanita Avenue intersect, are from out of the country and were transported to a hospital via ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

Kazas had bail set at $75,000, but has since been released from jail. She faces one count DUI causing bodily injury and one count of DUI 0.08 alcohol causing bodily injury, both felonies.