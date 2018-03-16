Driving in snow: 10 tips for safely navigating winter roads at Lake Tahoe

This information was compiled through the California and Nevada departments of transportation. To read more safe winter driving tips, visit the following websites:

With a series of storms set to bring badly-needed snow to the Tahoe Basin this week, it's important to remember the dangers of navigating the region's slippery slopes.

Don't be that driver with just a tiny portion of defrosted glass. Scrape all the windows from front to back. And for goodness sake, do NOT be that person flying around with a 2 feet of snow still clinging tot he top of your car, ready to fly off at any sudden stop.

And while you're at it, read though this list of 10 important items to check before driving snowy roads. It could save you time, money or even your life:

1. Brake It Down

Make sure your brakes, windshield wipers, defroster, heater and exhaust system are in top condition.

2. Fluid Fruition

Recommended Stories For You

Check your antifreeze and be ready for colder temperatures.

3. View and Blue

You may need to add concentrated windshield washer fluid to the windshield washer fluid reservoir to prevent an icy windshield.

4. Check Your Tires

Make sure they are properly inflated and the tread is in good condition.

5. Always Carry Chains

Make sure they are the proper size for your tires and are in working order. You might want to take along a flashlight, chain repair links and gloves. Chains must be installed on the drive wheels. Make sure you know if your vehicle is front or rear-wheel drive.

6. Be Prepared

Other suggested items to carry in your car are an ice scraper or commercial de-icer, a broom for brushing snow off your car, a shovel to free your car if it is "snowed in", sand or burlap for traction if your wheels should become mired in snow and an old towel to clean your hands.

7. You Never Know

It is also a good idea to take along water, food, warm blankets and extra clothing. A lengthy delay will make you glad you have them.

8. Map It Out

Weather conditions may warrant detouring traffic from the main roadway. It is strongly suggested that drivers always keep an updated map containing the areas of travel.

9. Apps For That

If you have a mobile phone, pre-load the Caltrans or NDOT phone numbers for convenient, updated road conditions, or download their app.

10. Extra, Extra

Put an extra car key in your pocket. A number of motorists have locked themselves out of their cars when putting on chains and at ski areas.