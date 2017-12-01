2017 Festival of Trees and Lights kicks off at MontBleu (video)

Christmas trees adorned with a variety of ornaments, themes and colors greeted guests on the first day of the 2017 Festival of Trees and Lights.

The festival, hosted by the Barton Foundation, began on Thursday, Nov. 30 and offers family-friendly events through Sunday, Dec. 3. Barton Health will use proceeds from this year’s festival to expand mental and behavioral health services.

One highlight of the annual festival is the Christmas tree competition. The trees are auctioned off during the Gala to raise money. This year, there were 11 tree entries, and below are the categories and winners.

Best Theme: “Live in Lake Tahoe” by Katie Long (Thran’s Flowers)

Most Creative: “Merry Sithmas, a Star Wars Tree” by Kyra Abramson

Best of Show: “Heirlooms Revisited” by Diana Mechals (The Petal Pusher)

Kyra Abramson, who won the Most Creative award for her Star Wars-themed tree, said her 7-year-old son Drake helped her create the display.

“I figured with the new movie coming out, it was a good theme,” Abramson said. “And I’m a geek.”

As far as plans for decorating a tree next year? “I’m thinking a Game of Thrones tree. Winter is coming,” she laughed.

There is also a People’s Choice award that will be determined by votes from the public. Find out more about the festival here.