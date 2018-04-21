3 ways to celebrate Earth Day in South Lake Tahoe

Earth Day arrives on Sunday, April 22, and South Shore organizations are getting ready to show support for environmental protection through interactive events that are both fun and educational.

Celebrations kick off with Tahoe Regional Planning Agency's (TRPA) Electric Vehicle Poker Run on Saturday, April 21. The event begins at 11 a.m. and continues through 5 p.m., allowing electric vehicle drivers to cruise around the lake while taking part in a poker run. The activity is free and open to anyone who drives an electric vehicle. The event aims to raise awareness of the benefits of driving plug-in electric vehicles in the region. The event begins with registration at the Tahoe Truckee Earth Day Celebration in Squaw Valley, then moves to stops in Truckee and South Lake Tahoe. Learn more at http://www.tahoealternativefuels.com/events.

Tahoe Modern Makers, the interactive arts and crafts store, is hosting some Earth Day fun of its own: From 2-3 p.m. on Sunday, April 22, the community is invited to make recycled, plantable seed paper for growing flowers. The business continues environmentally themed crafting on Wednesday, April 25, with its Cultural Crafts Wednesdays (4-5 p.m.), and on Thursday, April 26, Tahoe Modern Makers hosts a sign-making party for the People's Climate March that arrives two days later. Details are found at http://www.tahoemodernmakers.com.

But the South Lake Tahoe Earth Day Celebration — perhaps South Shore's biggest commemorative gathering for the event — isn't held until nearly one week after Earth Day itself. On Saturday, April 28, the League to Save Lake Tahoe hosts its annual community get-together from 10 a.m. through 3 p.m.

The morning begins with the People's Climate March, which starts at Lakeview Commons and ends at the Earth Day celebration site: Bijou Community Park (1201 Al Tahoe Blvd.). The march celebrates environmental accomplishments within the past year and encourages additional solutions for the future.

Upon arriving at Bijou Community Park, there will be opportunities to learn about fighting global climate change by recycling and composting, alternative energy, water conservation and reducing ecological footprints. The South Lake Tahoe Earth Day Celebration also features live music and dance, along with a Kid Zone complete with themed arts and crafts (and face paint).

Food and local vendors will be on-site, and there will be an Earth Day raffle. More information is available at http://www.southtahoeearthday.org.