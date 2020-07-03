46th annual Ponderosa Ridge Run set for Saturday

In a year when most annual events have been postponed or canceled entirely, the 46th annual Ponderosa Ridge Run will go on as scheduled Saturday, July 4.

The 9.5-mile trail run covers a course that extends from Spooner Summit to Kingsbury and starts at 10 a.m. from the Spooner Summit Maintenance Station on U.S. 50. The finish line is at the end of Andria, located off Kingsbury Grade.

The course on the fire access trail starts at an elevation of 7,300 feet and climbs nearly 2,000 feet in the first 4½ miles to its summit near Genoa Peak.

Rick Gentry set the course record of 1 hour, 1 minute and 23 seconds in 1986. Carla Pittelkow holds the female record of 1:15.39 set in 1982.

A $2 donation is asked from participants. Survivor ribbons and cold drinks will be waiting runners at the end of the point-to-point race. The race features steep hill climbs, no aid stations, no pre-race sign-ups.

Call Austin Angell at 530-541-5224 for information.