5 places on Lake Tahoe South Shore to celebrate Pi Day

Celebrate math and pie in one go as Pi Day returns on Wednesday, March 14. For those unfamiliar with the mathematical constant known as pi, it's an irrational number valued at approximately 3.14 (identified on a calendar as 3/14, or March 14) — which makes this coming Wednesday a celebration for mathematicians and pie lovers alike.

As pi is the ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter, many choose to commemorate the holiday by eating circular foods — namely, pies. If you're too lazy to make your own, we've got your back. Here are five places on South Shore that are sure to get you in the Pi Day spirit.

Sugar Pine Bakery

While many visitors and locals are aware that this is the place to go for specialty cinnamon rolls, Sugar Pine also serves up a variety of pies year-round. Whether you're on the hunt for four-inch mini pies or desserts that can serve the whole family, the bakery has you covered. From apple to cherry and mixed berry, you're sure to be satisfied.

Learn more about Sugar Pine Bakery online at http://www.sugarpinetahoe.com, or visit it in person at 3564 Lake Tahoe Blvd., Suite G. The storefront is open Tuesdays through Saturdays 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Sundays 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Crazy Good Doughnuts and Pies

This establishment is an online-order-only bakery, but customers can stop by Side Street Boutique Café in Heavenly Village on Saturdays and Sundays to check out the selection of pastries and desserts (the shop opens at 9:30 a.m. and closes when food sells out). Pie flavors include caramel apple crumb top, cranberry apple, triple cranberry, chocolate and more.

Additional information is available at http://www.crazygooddoughnuts.com, or call 530-307-1481 for more details.

Sonney's BBQ Shack Bar & Grill

We know what you're thinking: a barbecue joint on Pi Day? Yes. Sonney's serves up a key lime pie that is nothing less than unforgettable. Grab a pint of beer and a rack of baby back ribs, then follow it up with a slice of the made-from-scratch dessert that melts in your mouth.

Sonney's is found at 787 Emerald Bay Road, and opens daily at 11 a.m. Visit http://www.sonneysbbqshack.com or call 530-541-7427 for more information.

Chart House

Known as one of the higher-end restaurants on South Shore, Chart House's signature dessert is its chocolate lava cake — but the team also creates a mean mud pie (complete with coffee ice cream) that you should consider eating this Wednesday.

Check out http://www.chart-house.com/lake-tahoe or call 775-588-6276 for additional details. Chart House is located at 392 Kingsbury Grade Road and opens at 4 p.m. Sundays through Fridays, and at 4:30 p.m. on Saturdays.

MacDuff's Public House

Pie lovers looking for savory options should consider stopping by MacDuff's Public House. The restaurant specializes in English fare and its menu offers items including Shepherd's pie, chicken pot pie and cottage pie — all are made with meat and vegetables, and either a puff pastry or potato crust.

View the complete menu online at http://www.macduffspub.com, or call 530-542-8777 for information. Visit the pub in person at 1041 Fremont Ave. MacDuff's Public House is open daily 11:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.