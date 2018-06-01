5 Lake Tahoe farmers’ markets to attend this summer

June has arrived, and with it, the season for farmers' markets.

Get ready for summer by perusing and purchasing locally grown and crafted products from a variety of vendors at a mix of markets found around the Tahoe Basin. From produce to popsicles, live music and more, each spot is unique — and offers something for every type of shopper.

Ski Run Farmers' Market

Over 35 vendors are featured at the farmers' market held on Ski Run Boulevard, which kicks off its season Friday, June 1. Offering everything from farm fresh produce and local eats to on-site entertainment like live music and a kids' bounce house, this evening market showcases farmers, artisans, certified growers and more.

Ski Run Farmers' Market is held each Friday through Aug. 31, from 3-8 p.m. It is located in front of Blue Angel Café on Ski Run Boulevard. Additional information is available at http://www.skirunfarmersmarket.com.

American Legion South Lake Tahoe Certified Farmers' Market

The El Dorado County Certified Farmers' Market Association, a nonprofit, created five markets in El Dorado County — one of which is the Tuesday event held at the American Legion on Tahoe's South Shore. All produce is sold by the farmers themselves, giving you the chance to learn about the growing and harvesting process.

The American Legion South Lake Tahoe Certified Farmers' Market is open every Tuesday from June 5 through Oct. 9 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. It is located at 2748 Lake Tahoe Blvd. Learn more at http://www.eldoradofarmersmarket.com.

Incline Village Farmers' Market

This North Shore market is locally owned and family-operated, featuring organic vegetables and fruits, along with treats, gluten-free products, oils, baked goods, flowers and more.

Incline Village Farmers Market is held Thursdays through Aug. 31, from 4-7 p.m., at the Incline Village Library (845 Alder Ave.). Details are available at http://www.laketahoemarkets.com.

Tahoe City Farmers' Market

Found at Commons Beach and boasting up-close views of the lake, the Tahoe City Farmers' Market features just under 20 vendors that sell products ranging from chocolate to produce, soap and more.

Tahoe City Farmers' Market, located at Commons Beach (400 N. Lake Blvd.), is open Thursdays through Oct. 11 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Visit http://www.tahoecityfarmersmarket.com for more information.

Lake Tahoe Flea Market

While not technically called a farmers' market, the South Shore-based flea market sells produce in addition to new and used goods, arts and crafts and more. It's been a staple to the community since its establishment in 1974.

Lake Tahoe Flea Market is held Saturdays and Sundays through September, and is located at U.S. 50 and Elks Club Drive, 1 mile south of the Lake Tahoe Airport.