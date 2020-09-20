6th annual Tahoe Film Fest plans for December
The 6th annual Tahoe Film Fest plans to take place on Dec. 3-6.
Beginning over six months ago, movie production was halted, movie theaters were closed and film festivals were postponed.
On Sept. 2, Venice Film Festival brought together eight of the top film festival directors from Europe to the red carpet and opened their festival in Italy.
Many films are now back in production as well as several television series which have been given a greenlight to start their new season.
Tahoe Film Fest has begun to invite films and filmmakers for this year’s festival in December. While remaining vigilant, Tahoe Film Fest organizers are optimistic about the date.
The festival will be different with social-distancing, masks and other safety protocols.
For more information visit, http://www.tahoefilmfest.com.
