Amgen Tour of California returning to South Lake Tahoe in 2019

The Amgen Tour of California will return to Lake Tahoe in 2019 with stage 2 of the men’s race.

Amgen owner and presenter AEG announced the schedule for both the men’s and women’s races Wednesday morning. Stage 2 of the 14th race will start at Rancho Cordova and finish at Heavenly Mountain Resort on May 13.

Exact race routes will be announced in the coming months.

This marks the second consecutive year the men will be riding in Tahoe. It also marks the first time in five years that the women’s race will not include a stage in Tahoe.

"Tahoe South and our partners look forward to showcasing our home as a leading cycling destination to a worldwide audience of recreational enthusiasts through these cycling stars," Carol Chaplin, president and CEO of the Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority, said in a press release. "These elite athletes serve as an inspiration to our community, schools, amateur athletes and future Olympians."

Along with South Lake Tahoe, 2019 host cities feature the return of long-time hosts including Sacramento and Pasadena, and a first-time start in Rancho Cordova.

Several fast and flat sections are on tap in Sacramento, Morgan Hill and Pasadena catering to sprinters, as well as a start overlooking the Laguna Seca motor speedway.

Climbers will face challenges in South Lake Tahoe, the Diablo Mountain Range outside Stockton with its 4,625 foot elevation, and on multiple ascents between Pismo Beach and Ventura.

The annual Amgen Tour of California is the only U.S. race on the UCI World Tour calendar.

"The Amgen Tour of California continues to serve as an international postcard for the state, showcasing the beauty and diversity of California — and the 2019 host cities certainly reflect that," Kristin Klein, president of the Amgen Tour of California and executive vice president of AEG Sports, said in a press release. "We look forward to hosting a dynamic and engaging race, which will feature an all-star peloton, continuing the tradition of delivering one of the most exciting sporting events in the country."





Recommended Stories For You