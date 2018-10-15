Annual grading season at Lake Tahoe ends today

Today marks the end of grading and digging season at Lake Tahoe.

The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency requires all construction sites to be winterized by Oct. 15 each year to reduce water quality impacts associated with winter weather by preventing sediment from washing into Lake Tahoe and its tributaries.

Winterization requirements are available here.

TRPA can approve grading season exceptions for projects on a case-by-case basis if a public health, safety or water quality emergency exists.

Some limited activities do not require TRPA approval, including:

Up to 3 cubic yards of soil disturbance that is not part of a larger project, if completed within 48 hours and if the site is stabilized to prevent erosion.

Recommended Stories For You

Paving, if all grading and base compaction is already completed.

Exempt activities listed in section 2.3 of the TRPA Code of Ordinances.