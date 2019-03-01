Annual Snowshoe Thompson celebration set for Saturday in South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The 19th annual Snowshoe Thompson Ski & Snowshoe Celebration is 9:30 a.m. Saturday, March 2, at the Lake Tahoe Golf Course.

Event activities begin with a guided tour over the snow starting with Norwegian native and longboard ski expert Nina MacLeod, who will also give a longboard ski demonstration. Attendees may bring their own snowshoes and cross country skis, or rent snowshoes from the Lake Tahoe Golf Course.

Other activities include a book signing by author Frank Tortorich, a performance by musician and storyteller Richard Blair, a presentation by Snowshoe Thompson expert and Alpine County resident Don Jardine on Snowshoe Thompson's presence in Alpine County, and a video presentation by Snowshoe Thompson Chapter No. 1827 of E Clampus Vitus' Humbug, Brandon Wilding on his trip to Norway in 2018 and specifically the family home of Snowshoe Thompson.

In addition to entertainers and demonstrations, the Lake Tahoe Historical Society will have on display a special Snowshoe Thompson exhibit. Other exhibits include those of the Friends of Snowshoe Thompson organization, The Snowshoe Thompson Chapter No. 1827 of E Clampus Vitus, Mormon Station State Historic Park, Alpine County Historical Museum and the El Dorado County Historical Society.

The legendary "Mailman of the Sierra," John A. "Snowshoe" Thompson, carried mail between Placerville and Genoa for 20 years, twice a month during the winters between 1856 and 1876, on snowshoes, or what today we know simply as skis.

The 19th annual Ski and Snowshoe Celebration will take place between 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., with registration from 8:30-9 a.m. The requested donation is $10 per person, which includes all activities. There is no charge for activities for children under 12 years of age. A bag lunch can be reserved for attendees for an additional $10. A no-host bar will also be available.

To RSVP, most importantly for bag lunch reservations and for information, contact Nina at 530-573-8940 or norskenina@sbcglobal.net. The Lake Tahoe Golf Course is located at 2500 Emerald Bay Road.

This annual event is presented by the Genoa-based Friends of Snowshoe Thompson organization in partnership with the Lake Tahoe Historical Society and the Lake Tahoe Golf Course.